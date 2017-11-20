Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:
- The probe into audit interference, ordered by UC regents, concluded that UC President Janet Napolitano approved a plan that led to the interference.
- UC regents, meeting in San Francisco, chastised Napolitano for her role in the interference. Napolitano responded by saying she should have shown better judgment.
- On Wednesday, they heard about ways to make a UC education more affordable.
A visit from a king, UC regents' admonishment, a school's perfect ACT scorers: What's new in education
|Joy Resmovits
In and around Los Angeles:
- At JSerra Catholic School in San Juan Capistrano, three students had perfect ACT scores.
- Nigeria’s King Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi was in L.A. for the African Prestigious Awards, so he visited Hollywood High School last week.
In California:
- The UC Regents admonished the system’s president, Janet Napolitano, for her approval of interference in a state audit.
- Napolitano responded by saying she will make sure it doesn’t happen again.
Nationwide: