  • The probe into audit interference, ordered by UC regents, concluded that UC President Janet Napolitano approved a plan that led to the interference.
  • UC regents, meeting in San Francisco, chastised Napolitano for her role in the interference. Napolitano responded by saying she should have shown better judgment. 
  • On Wednesday, they heard about ways to make a UC education more affordable.
A visit from a king, UC regents' admonishment, a school's perfect ACT scorers: What's new in education

In and around Los Angeles:

  • At JSerra Catholic School in San Juan Capistrano, three students had perfect ACT scores.
  • Nigeria’s King Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi was in L.A. for the African Prestigious Awards, so he visited Hollywood High School last week.

In California:

  • The UC Regents admonished the system’s president, Janet Napolitano, for her approval of interference in a state audit.
  • Napolitano responded by saying she will make sure it doesn’t happen again.

Nationwide:

  • A national report ranked California’s school accountability system toward the bottom of the list.
  • High schools across Manhattan have seen an increased demand for film photography lessons.

