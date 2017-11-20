A visit from a king, UC regents' admonishment, a school's perfect ACT scorers: What's new in education

Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:

The probe into audit interference, ordered by UC regents, concluded that UC President Janet Napolitano approved a plan that led to the interference.

UC regents, meeting in San Francisco, chastised Napolitano for her role in the interference. Napolitano responded by saying she should have shown better judgment.

On Wednesday, they heard about ways to make a UC education more affordable.