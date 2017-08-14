Talking to kids about Charlottesville, punk in the Valley, immunization problems: What's new in education

Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:
- Despite California's new law, a Times analysis found that hundreds of schools have enough non-vaccinated children to pose an increased risk of disease outbreaks.
- Mental health professionals have advice for how families should address this weekend's violence in Charlottesville with their children.
|Joy Resmovits
In and around Los Angeles:
- Teens in the San Fernando Valley are bringing back the region's punk scene.
- In time for the start of a new school year, a new book looks at the first childhood forays of children's writers and illustrators.
In California:
- At nearly 750 schools statewide, many kindergartners still aren't fully vaccinated.
- How affirmative action could roil the gubernatorial election.
Nationwide:
- Read the full transcript of the Associated Press' interview with Betsy DeVos, in which she said that parents should be the quality control for school choice and that she feels empowered by President Trump.
- Some advice from experts on how to talk about this weekend's violence in Charlottesville, Va., with young children.