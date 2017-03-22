California State University’s Board of Trustees is expected to vote Wednesday on whether to increase tuition after a six-year freeze — a proposal that has sparked protests, lengthy debates and legislative calls to action.

The vote will come at the end of a two-day meeting in downtown Long Beach. Protesters gathered outside the meeting Wednesday morning.

University leaders had hoped Gov. Jerry Brown’s January budget proposal would provide what was necessary to preserve the quality of the nation’s largest public university system. Instead, the amount he allocated in additional state funding is less than half what Cal State had requested.

Cal State's vote follows the University of California Regents’ 16-4 vote earlier this year to end their tuition freeze and approve a 2.5%, or $282, increase next school year.

At Cal State, the increase would amount to about 5%, or about $270 for in-state students. Tuition for out-of-state students as well as graduate and teacher credential programs also would go up.

These increases would generate $77.5 million in crucial net revenue, officials said. The more than 60% of Cal State students whose tuition is fully covered by grants and waivers would not be affected.

As a caveat, the trustees built into their proposal the right to reconsider their decision, if necessary, after the governor’s budget is set in June. For months, administrators, faculty and student leaders have been lobbying state lawmakers and are still hopeful for more funding.

But if history is any indicator, the university system still will be grappling come June with escalating pressures to enroll more students, graduate them faster and hire more faculty — all with a smaller share of state dollars than in years past.

State funding covers about half of Cal State’s operating costs, compared with 80% in the 1990s, according to administrators. The system relies on tuition and fees from its 475,000 students to cover the rest.

During the recession, the state slashed nearly one-third of its support to Cal State. From 2006 to 2011, tuition more than doubled, to $5,472.