- On the night Ann Coulter had been scheduled to come to UC Berkeley, police prepared for a riot but the scene was relatively calm.
- L.A. Unified says schools will stay open on May Day.
Anticipated showdown at UC Berkeley over Ann Coulter invitation is more of a shouting match than a melee
|Paige St. John, Veronica Rocha and Corina Knoll
Authorities expected violence. They issued warnings to those in the Berkeley area to steer clear of the fray. Behind face shields and helmets, they lined the streets, girding themselves for disorder.
But Thursday’s anticipated showdown incited by an invitation for Ann Coulter to speak at the campus turned out to be more of a shouting match than a melee, with little physical confrontation.