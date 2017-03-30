LOCAL Education

Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:

  • Former U.S. Secretary of Education Arne Duncan endorsed Nick Melvoin and Kelly Gonez for the L.A. Unified Board of Education.
  • The incoming dean of USC's Annenberg School for Communications and Journalism talks about training journalists in the age of Trump.
Arne Duncan's endorsements, DeVos' comparison, and fighting the opioid crisis in school: What's new in education today

Joy Resmovits
LAUSD district 4 board candidate Nick Melvoin (Los Angeles Times)

In and around Los Angeles:

  • Former U.S. Education Secretary Arne Duncan endorsed Nick Melvoin and Kelly Gonez, two L.A. school board candidates supported by charter school backers.
  • Early numbers are in on spending in the runoff school board races.

In California:

  • A reporter describes how hard it is to track the flow of education dollars in California.
  • Thirty-nine California school districts — including L.A. Unified — reported that they expect to have difficulty paying their bills in 2018-19.

Nationwide: 

  • In New Rochelle, N.Y., school nurses' offices now carry naloxone, an antidote to opioid overdoses.
  • Moody's says that Trump's budget cuts could put stress on universities.
  • Betsy DeVos compares school choice to the fight between taxis and ride-sharing apps. (Taxis = "the education establishment.")

