Arne Duncan's endorsements, DeVos' comparison, and fighting the opioid crisis in school: What's new in education today

Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:
- Former U.S. Secretary of Education Arne Duncan endorsed Nick Melvoin and Kelly Gonez for the L.A. Unified Board of Education.
- The incoming dean of USC's Annenberg School for Communications and Journalism talks about training journalists in the age of Trump.
|Joy Resmovits
In and around Los Angeles:
- Former U.S. Education Secretary Arne Duncan endorsed Nick Melvoin and Kelly Gonez, two L.A. school board candidates supported by charter school backers.
- Early numbers are in on spending in the runoff school board races.
In California:
- A reporter describes how hard it is to track the flow of education dollars in California.
- Thirty-nine California school districts — including L.A. Unified — reported that they expect to have difficulty paying their bills in 2018-19.
Nationwide:
- In New Rochelle, N.Y., school nurses' offices now carry naloxone, an antidote to opioid overdoses.
- Moody's says that Trump's budget cuts could put stress on universities.
- Betsy DeVos compares school choice to the fight between taxis and ride-sharing apps. (Taxis = "the education establishment.")