Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest
- On the night Ann Coulter had been scheduled to come to UC Berkeley, police prepared for a riot but the scene was relatively calm.
- L.A. Unified says schools will stay open on May Day.
Relative calm at Berkeley, L.A. Unified's May Day decision, a voucher program review: What's new in education today
|Joy Resmovits
In and around Los Angeles:
- L.A. Unified plans to keep schools open during May Day protests, despite a request from the teachers union to close them.
- Of the top 10 California high schools in a U.S. News and World Report ranking, one — Los Angeles Center for Enriched Studies — is in Los Angeles Unified.
In California:
- Five people were arrested, but there was little physical confrontation around UC Berkeley when hundreds came out on the night Ann Coulter had been scheduled to speak on campus.
- Two bills that would ease restrictions on school districts' ability to build up their financial reserves are moving through the Legislature.
Nationwide:
- A review of Washington, D.C.'s school voucher program found that attending private schools actually made students' math scores decrease slightly.
- President Trump recognized the National Teacher of the Year by saying there's nothing more important than being a teacher.