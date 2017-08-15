An attempted escape, a spontaneous dance and libations: What happened on Day One at LAUSD's all-boys school

A teacher at the Boys Academic Leadership Academy helps Isaac Sandy, 10, put on a tie. (Joy Resmovits / Los Angeles Times)

Put dozens of boys in a new school in South L.A., the first one in Los Angeles Unified devoted to young men. Give them ties to knot over sweater vests bearing their names and the logo of the Boys Academic Leadership Academy. Bring them to USC to show them what college looks like, and then return them to class. All on the first day of school. Anything might happen. One student might feel like he isn’t good enough to be there. “What’s the point of putting this tie on?” a boy said to teacher Tommy Johnson. “I don’t deserve it." Johnson reassured him, "You're exactly the type of kid that needs this." Another might express glee. A sixth grader named Josh started dancing the second he saw a camera. After it stopped recording, he asked Johnson, “Did I just embarrass myself?” (The answer was no.)

Another might be having a bad day because his cellphone was confiscated — and return to class only when the district’s police chief tells him he can turn his day around.

Another might feel alienated enough from the new environment to leave class and try to escape through the front gate. A pastor named Brian Davis — whose son attends BALA — was on hand to catch the boy who gave that a try. The boy told Davis he didn't have a father figure at home and that he had been routinely told he was dumb. Davis told him that he belonged at BALA and escorted him back to class —where he stayed only after Davis held him by one arm and his teacher by another. It was a football analogy that ultimately kept the boy in class, ultimately, Davis said. “I told him, the teacher has to throw you a play, but you have to be in the game." District officials who hope that BALA will be one way to recoup students who have left the district, were enthusiastic on Tuesday. Principal Donald Moorer invited them to join his students in watering a potted tree and stating what they’re grateful for, a daily school ritual that Moorer calls libations. “My libation is thankfulness,” said L.A. Unified Supt. Michelle King. “You’re pioneers in this work."

There were still concerns about enrollment. The school, starting with grades six and seven (with plans to eventually grow into a high school), attracted 87 students on Tuesday, 10 fewer than have enrolled. It is also on its second principal: Jeremy McDavid built out the program but was transferred to another school in July. The switch happened because "the numbers were low,” said George McKenna, the L.A. Unified school board member who pushed for BALA’s existence. He said it wasn't McDavid's fault. But those high-level concerns weren’t of concern to students. Jamion Brown, 11, who transferred from a nearby private school, said he wants to be a NASCAR driver, and he thinks BALA could help him get there because of its focus on science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics (STEAM). “I can learn coding and engineering, I can learn a lot about cars or engines, I can make my own cars,” he said.