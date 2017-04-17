Back to school at North Park Elementary, 20 years of academic support: What's new in education today

In and around Los Angeles

It's been one week since the deadly shooting at San Bernardino's North Park Elementary. Now it's back to school.

Are vaccination rates as high as we think? In Los Angeles County, 200 private schools didn't report their data.

In California

A Costa Mesa program that provides academic support celebrates its 20th anniversary.

An upgrade of UC's personnel and payroll systems is further delayed and expected to cost three times as much as originally planned.

In the nation

The number of minority teachers doubled in 25 years, but they're still only 20% of the total, a new study finds.

A new study finds that having kids ride on school buses helps reduce chronic absenteeism.