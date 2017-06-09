LOCAL Education

Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:

  • Fabian Nunez, 17, had everything ready for his graduation. But two days before he was set to receive his diploma, he was shot and killed.
  • Yearbooks at a school in San Diego County were pulled by administrators after a racial slur was found on the cover.
Battery-electric powered buses, Melvoin's wish list, a Bay Area finger pricker: What's new in education today

Joy Resmovits
Nick Melvoin (Los Angeles Times)
In and around Los Angeles:

  • Newly elected school board member Nick Melvoin tells us what he wants for L.A. Unified.
  • Some local students will be going to school on a fleet of new battery-electric powered buses.

In California:

  • A Bay Area student pricked 14 peers with a needle.
  • Why UC Irvine won federal recognition for serving Latinos, a rare distinction among elite research universities.
  • State lawmakers are considering creating a special financial aid package for aspiring teachers in high-need subject areas.

Nationwide:

  • A look at how billionaires in technology, including Reed Hastings who donated a lot of money in the recent L.A. school board race, have started getting their educational ideas into classrooms.
  • Jeans Day is the newest kind of school fundraiser.

Commencement season:

  • A National Institutes of Health director finished his Southern Methodist University commencement speech by pulling out his guitar and singing. Trust us, the graduates' faces are priceless.

 

