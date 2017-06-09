Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:
- Fabian Nunez, 17, had everything ready for his graduation. But two days before he was set to receive his diploma, he was shot and killed.
- Yearbooks at a school in San Diego County were pulled by administrators after a racial slur was found on the cover.
Battery-electric powered buses, Melvoin's wish list, a Bay Area finger pricker: What's new in education today
|Joy Resmovits
In and around Los Angeles:
- Newly elected school board member Nick Melvoin tells us what he wants for L.A. Unified.
- Some local students will be going to school on a fleet of new battery-electric powered buses.
In California:
- A Bay Area student pricked 14 peers with a needle.
- Why UC Irvine won federal recognition for serving Latinos, a rare distinction among elite research universities.
- State lawmakers are considering creating a special financial aid package for aspiring teachers in high-need subject areas.
Nationwide:
- A look at how billionaires in technology, including Reed Hastings who donated a lot of money in the recent L.A. school board race, have started getting their educational ideas into classrooms.
- Jeans Day is the newest kind of school fundraiser.
Commencement season:
- A National Institutes of Health director finished his Southern Methodist University commencement speech by pulling out his guitar and singing. Trust us, the graduates' faces are priceless.