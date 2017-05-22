Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest
Election money, Michelle King's new reality, Brown's budget catch: What's new in education today
|Joy Resmovits
In and around Los Angeles:
- A look at who financed the campaigns in last week's L.A. Unified school board runoff elections.
- What the shift in board members could mean for Superintendent Michelle King.
In California:
- It looks like additional $1 billion in onetime K-12 funding that Gov. Jerry Brown proposed in his budget would not start arriving until 2019.
- Schools in the Bay Area have been hit with norovirus.
- School nurses are fighting Sacramento Unified's experiment with telemedicine provider HippoMD.
Nationwide:
- The Texas legislature is poised to fast-track a bill that limits the ability of transgender students to use the bathrooms of their choice in public schools.
- A look at how North Carolina's schools provide far more gifted education classes to wealthier kids than to low-income ones.
- How Christian schools treat students who get pregnant.