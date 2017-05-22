LOCAL Education

  • How much did last week's L.A. Unified school board elections cost per vote, and where did all that money come from?
  • The Texas legislature is considering a law similar to North Carolina's transgender "bathroom bill," except it would likely apply only to public schools.
Election money, Michelle King's new reality, Brown's budget catch: What's new in education today

Joy Resmovits
L.A. Unified Superintendent Michelle King (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
In and around Los Angeles:

In California:

  • It looks like additional $1 billion in onetime K-12 funding that Gov. Jerry Brown proposed in his budget would not start arriving until 2019.
  • Schools in the Bay Area have been hit with norovirus
  • School nurses are fighting Sacramento Unified's experiment with telemedicine provider HippoMD.

Nationwide:

