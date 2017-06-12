LOCAL Education

Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:

  • More than a decade after losing its accreditation, Compton College is one step away from winning back its full standing.
  • Incumbent school board member Nick Melvoin has a lot of ideas: a special prosecutor for investigating teacher misconduct, revamped teacher evaluations and financial transparency, to name a few.
Betsy DeVosCalifornia State UniversityCommunity CollegesHigher EducationK-12LAUSD

Ben Platt's Harvard-Westlake days, a tenure bill, Compton College's rebuilding: What's new in education

Joy Resmovits
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

In and around Los Angeles:

  • How a UCLA graduate student contributed to the creation of L.A. Unified's ethnic studies programming.
  • More than 10 years after losing accreditation, Compton College is on track to re-gain its standing.
  • A 22-year-old Cal State L.A. student and immigration activist has been released from Otay Mesa Detention Center.

In California:

Nationwide:

  • Tony winner Ben Platt's Harvard-Westlake days could not have been more different from the high school experience of his character Evan Hansen, his teachers say.
  • In her own upbring, Betsy DeVos had little exposure to public schools.

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
60°