Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:
- More than a decade after losing its accreditation, Compton College is one step away from winning back its full standing.
- Incumbent school board member Nick Melvoin has a lot of ideas: a special prosecutor for investigating teacher misconduct, revamped teacher evaluations and financial transparency, to name a few.
Ben Platt's Harvard-Westlake days, a tenure bill, Compton College's rebuilding: What's new in education
|Joy Resmovits
In and around Los Angeles:
- How a UCLA graduate student contributed to the creation of L.A. Unified's ethnic studies programming.
- A 22-year-old Cal State L.A. student and immigration activist has been released from Otay Mesa Detention Center.
In California:
- A free math program for middle schoolers focuses on those whose performance is just below average.
- State lawmakers advanced a watered-down version of a bill that aimed to increase the amount of time it takes teachers to earn tenure.
Nationwide:
- Tony winner Ben Platt's Harvard-Westlake days could not have been more different from the high school experience of his character Evan Hansen, his teachers say.
- In her own upbring, Betsy DeVos had little exposure to public schools.