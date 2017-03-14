LOCAL Education

Berkeley's first female chancellor, deportation fears and a brave South L.A. teen: What's new in education today

In and around Los Angeles:

  • South L.A. teen whose mother was killed by a stray bullet is recognized for bravery.
  • The board of education is meeting today, and you can watch it live here.

In California:

  • UC Berkeley will soon get its first female chancellor: Carol T. Christ, former Smith College president.
  • California Democrats propose what would be the most generous college aid plan in the nation.
  • Marshall Tuck will run for Superintendent of Public Instruction, again.

Nationwide: 

  • Fearful parents have their friends sign power of attorney papers so that they can care for their children in case they are deported.
  • Donald Trump will discuss school choice at a rally in Nashville on Wednesday.
  • Congress dumped Obama's education regulations.

