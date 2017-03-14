Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:
- UC Berkeley will soon get its first female chancellor: Carol T. Christ, former Smith College president.
Berkeley's first female chancellor, deportation fears and a brave South L.A. teen: What's new in education today
|Joy Resmovits
In and around Los Angeles:
- South L.A. teen whose mother was killed by a stray bullet is recognized for bravery.
- The board of education is meeting today, and you can watch it live here.
In California:
- UC Berkeley will soon get its first female chancellor: Carol T. Christ, former Smith College president.
- California Democrats propose what would be the most generous college aid plan in the nation.
- Marshall Tuck will run for Superintendent of Public Instruction, again.
Nationwide:
- Fearful parents have their friends sign power of attorney papers so that they can care for their children in case they are deported.
- Donald Trump will discuss school choice at a rally in Nashville on Wednesday.
- Congress dumped Obama's education regulations.