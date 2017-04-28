Betsy DeVos is in California. Will she engage with naysayers?

Donald Trump's U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos is in California, a.k.a Resistance Central.

On Friday, she visited North Park Elementary School in San Bernardino, the site of a shooting earlier this month. She spoke with students, teachers and the families of the special-needs teacher Karen Smith and 8-year-old Jonathan Martinez, who were killed in the shooting, and 9-year-old Nolan Brandy, who was injured.

The visit was closed to media.

On Monday, DeVos is slated to tour the CHIME Institute’s Schwarzenegger Community School, a charter school in Woodland Hills.

Monday also happens to be May Day, and labor and community groups throughout the region are planning major protests.

So how will DeVos fare on Monday? How will she engage with Californians?

