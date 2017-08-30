LOCAL Education

Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:

  • New research found that while many L.A. Unified graduates get to college, less than one in four finish.
  • The state is delaying the release of standardized test scores indefinitely.
L.A. Unified's college graduation problem, Black Minds Matter: What's new in education

Joy Resmovits
San Diego State University professor J. Luke Wood, left, will teach a new doctoral class called Black Minds Matter. (Gary Warth / San Diego Union-Tribune)
In and around Los Angeles:

  • New research finds that about 1 in 4 L.A. Unified graduates are earning college degrees.
  • An L.A. Unified after-school coach was sentenced to 105 years to life in prison for molesting students.
  • San Diego State University is offering a doctoral class called Black Minds Matter, prompting some conservative protest.

Statewide:

  • State test scores are delayed because of a mix-up with some special education students' scores.
  • Research suggests that starting school later each day could be an economic boon worth billions for the state.

Nationwide:

  • The state of Maryland has hired an outside firm to investigate accusations of tampering to raise Prince George's County's graduation rates.
  • People in China want American teachers to help their kids learn English.

