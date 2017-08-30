L.A. Unified's college graduation problem, Black Minds Matter: What's new in education
|Joy Resmovits
In and around Los Angeles:
- New research finds that about 1 in 4 L.A. Unified graduates are earning college degrees.
- An L.A. Unified after-school coach was sentenced to 105 years to life in prison for molesting students.
- San Diego State University is offering a doctoral class called Black Minds Matter, prompting some conservative protest.
Statewide:
- State test scores are delayed because of a mix-up with some special education students' scores.
- Research suggests that starting school later each day could be an economic boon worth billions for the state.
Nationwide:
- The state of Maryland has hired an outside firm to investigate accusations of tampering to raise Prince George's County's graduation rates.
- People in China want American teachers to help their kids learn English.