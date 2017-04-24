LOCAL Education

Students who cross borders, new charter school construction, repeat decathlon winners: What's new in education today

Joy Resmovits
(Patrick T. Fallon / For The Times)
In and around Los Angeles:

  • Granada Hills Charter High School won the national Academic Decathlon for the sixth time in seven years.
  • New charter school construction in Pacoima provided a moment of truce in the war between district and charter schools, but the fight continues.

In California:

Nationwide: 

