- L.A. Unified is holding a video challenge for multilingual students. You can learn more here.
Students who cross borders, new charter school construction, repeat decathlon winners: What's new in education today
|Joy Resmovits
In and around Los Angeles:
- Granada Hills Charter High School won the national Academic Decathlon for the sixth time in seven years.
- New charter school construction in Pacoima provided a moment of truce in the war between district and charter schools, but the fight continues.
In California:
- One in eight California students has at least one undocumented parent.
- For some Mexican students, crossing the border on the way to school is routine.
Nationwide:
- Teachers can get passed along to the East Coast private school circuit, despite facing claims of sexual misconduct.
- Advocacy groups are asking U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos to better enforce civil rights laws.