Should Cal State increase its tuition by 5%? Board of Trustees will vote this week

Cal State Fullerton student Liz Sanchez shouts in protest of the possible tuition hike, as several people entered the chancellor's office in November.

California State University’s Board of Trustees will vote this week on whether to increase tuition after a six-year freeze – a proposal that has sparked protests, lengthy debates and legislative calls to action.

The vote will come at the end of a two-day meeting in downtown Long Beach. Students from across the system’s 23 campuses have said they will gather outside to protest any decision that would make the nation’s largest public university system harder to pay for.

University of California regents approved a similar tuition hike in January.

The proposed Cal State increase, which could amount to about $270 for the 2017-18 school year, was introduced as a last resort to help address Cal State’s budget shortfall.

The trustees also will discuss the many higher education bills that state lawmakers have introduced this year. Among the proposals are ones to support undocumented students, demystify student loans, freeze tuition, make textbooks cheaper and provide more information about costly living expenses.

“There are a lot of people looking at the CSU now and seeing this problem of affordability,” said Courtney Yamagiwa, a member of Cal State Long Beach’s Associated Students and the grassroots activist group Students for Quality Education. “It’s not just students yelling anymore.”

Also on the agenda is a discussion of college readiness efforts. The hope is to get students who arrive underprepared on an equal footing with their peers in the first semester.

The board of trustees is scheduled to meet on Tuesday and Wednesday. The meeting is open to the public, and a live stream can be viewed here.