  • California standardized test scores are out this morning, and scores on English and math basically flatlined this year.
  • Monica Garcia was chosen as president of the L.A. Board of Education on a 4-3 vote.
California's flat test scores, the bottom 5%, Obama at Oxy: What's new in education

Joy Resmovits
(Thomas Grauman/Occidental College)
In and around Los Angeles:

  • Occidental College announced a new scholarship named after Barack Obama.
  • Monica Garcia is the new president of the L.A. Unified school board.

In California:

Nationwide:

  • A North Carolina substitute teacher is out after telling a student to "go back to where you speak Spanish."
  • Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions stepped into the debate about free speech on college campuses.

