California's flat test scores, the bottom 5%, Obama at Oxy: What's new in education
|Joy Resmovits
In and around Los Angeles:
- Occidental College announced a new scholarship named after Barack Obama.
- Monica Garcia is the new president of the L.A. Unified school board.
In California:
- State test scores have been released after a month of delay. They're flat, but the lowest performing schools improved at a faster clip than state schools as a whole.
- The Times identifies the lowest performing schools and takes a closer look.
