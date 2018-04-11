California’s largest virtual charter school network agrees to contract with its teachers

Apr. 11, 2018, 9:00 a.m.
Nearly four years after teachers at California’s largest online charter school voted to unionize, they have reached a deal to increase pay and create job protections, according to a spokesman for the California Teachers Assn.
The contract, which is still tentative and subject to ratification, is a victory for the teachers union. Although charter schools are publicly funded, most are privately managed and their employees aren’t protected by labor contracts.
Under the terms of the contract — the result of years of negotiation and legal wrangling — approximately 500 teachers working for California Virtual Academies will no longer be at-will employees who can be dismissed for almost any reason.
Apr. 11, 2018, 8:48 a.m.
In and around Los Angeles:
L.A. Unified’s school board voted to consider traumas that affect campus communities when divvying up some school funding.
Outside the board meeting, some students, parents and teachers called for board member Ref Rodriguez’s resignation.
Apr. 10, 2018, 10:47 p.m.
L.A. schools will soon get more money if they are located in neighborhoods with such problems as high levels of gun violence and asthma.
Apr. 10, 2018, 5:07 p.m.
A few dozen parents, students and teachers marched outside the Los Angeles Unified School Board meeting Tuesday, some calling for board member Ref Rodriguez to resign the week after news broke that he was taken into custody on suspicion of being drunk in public at a Pasadena bar and restaurant.
Rodriguez was not cited or charged in that incident, but was held for more than five and a half hours before being released.
The school board member faces felony and misdemeanor charges for political money laundering. He is accused of getting more than two dozen people people to donate to his campaign for his school board seat with the understanding that he would reimburse them.
Apr. 10, 2018, 10:13 a.m.
In and around Los Angeles:
Scores on national tests were mostly flat across L.A. Unified.
The chaos of constant turnover has contributed to uncertainty over whether the Inglewood Unified School District can be saved.
Apr. 10, 2018, 9:58 a.m.
Delaine Eastin was a sophomore in high school when a drama teacher urged her to try out for a part in “The Man Who Came to Dinner.” She hesitated until he told her: “This is a metaphor for your whole life. If you never try out, you will never get the part.”
Apr. 10, 2018, 8:11 a.m.
Young immigrants granted deferred deportation status under a program started by
Apr. 10, 2018, 8:09 a.m.
Every two years, the nation’s fourth- and eighth-graders are tested in math and reading — and newly released results from last year’s tests give California at least a little reason to be pleased.
The 2017 results — out Monday night — were mostly flat nationwide compared with 2015, though the average score in eighth-grade reading went up.
But while that improvement largely came from the increased scores of the highest-performing students, California eighth-graders showed some reading progress from the lowest levels to the highest.
Apr. 10, 2018, 8:06 a.m.
A charter bus carrying teenagers returning from a spring break trip Sunday night struck a bridge overpass on Long Island, seriously injuring six passengers and mangling the entire length of the top of the bus.
Apr. 10, 2018, 5:00 a.m.
When Eugenio Villa agreed to return to the Inglewood schools for a second tour last summer, he knew the district remained one of California’s most troubled.