California's State Board of Education will consider how to satisfy an Obama-era law under the rule of Trump

The time has come for the California State Board of Education to formulate its plan for satisfying the Every Student Succeeds Act, the Obama-era replacement of No Child Left Behind. This change will be the major topic of discussion at the board meeting on Wednesday and Thursday.

Where No Child used a stringent system to reward and punish schools for their performance on test scores, ESSA, as it's known, gives states much more leeway in deciding how to hold schools accountable for good performance.

With the Trump administration in office — and an Education secretary who insists that states and school districts do much of the decision-making — states will get even more freedom than they had expected. Trump in March signed a bill that trashed Obama's rules for ESSA state compliance.

The state board wrote in the introduction to its draft plan that Trump has provided "maximum flexibility" for the state to create its own policies for managing about $2.6 billion in federal money. The plan, titled "The California Way," the board wrote, “has been written to meet, not exceed, federal requirements.”

But how much flexibility is too much? The state's plan already has been criticized by some advocates, who say the draft focuses on equity in word but not in deed.

At bare minimum, ESSA requires that states identify their lowest-performing 5% of high-poverty schools, as well as high schools with persistently low graduation rates, and help them improve.

The draft is vague on its prescribed interventions, and largely relies on the California School Dashboard — the new school rating tool — to set goals for school performance. The state has until September to submit its plan.

Stay tuned for our coverage of this debate.

The board will also discuss:

Changes to its contract with standardized testing vendors.

Several requests from charter schools.

Potentially dropping Riverside County as the fiscal agent for the California Collaborative for Educational Excellence.

You can watch the meeting live here.