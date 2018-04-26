Call for transparency in L.A. schools chief search, Pasadena's budget problem, Cal State's lab safety issues: What's new in education

Apr. 26, 2018, 8:33 a.m.
A group of parents from the San Fernando Valley are criticizing L.A. Unified for what they call the district’s nontransparent superintendent search.
The L.A. County Office of Education wrote a letter to Pasadena Unified saying the district needs to cut $8.15 million from its 2019-2020 budget.
Apr. 25, 2018, 12:22 p.m.
In May 2016, two bottles tumbled off a poorly supported shelf and broke, leading to a chemical spill in a Sacramento State University lab.
Apr. 25, 2018, 9:12 a.m.
California’s charter school enrollment is growing fast, especially in the big urban counties of Los Angeles, San Francisco and Contra Costa.
L.A. Unified is promoting Denim Day on Thursday, encouraging people to wear jeans as part of a campaign to prevent sexual violence.
Apr. 25, 2018, 8:06 a.m.
Apr. 25, 2018, 8:06 a.m.
A Cal State Fresno professor who posted disparaging remarks on Twitter about former First Lady Barbara Bush will keep her job, university officials said Tuesday.
Apr. 24, 2018, 9:04 a.m.
El Camino Real Charter High School breaks down how to win a national Academic Decathlon.
L.A. School Report and the L.A. Daily News will partner with several nonprofits to host an education-focused forum for gubernatorial candidates on May 15.
Apr. 23, 2018, 8:59 a.m.
District officials met Friday, but they emerged yet again without having chosen LAUSD’s new superintendent.
El Camino Real has won the Academic Decathlon again.
Apr. 23, 2018, 7:20 a.m.
El Camino Real Charter High School in Woodland Hills has won the 2018 U.S. Academic Decathlon, officials said.
Apr. 20, 2018, 11:21 a.m.
The Los Angeles Board of Education is reconvening in closed session Friday at noon as anticipation mounts about the choice of the next leader of the nation’s second-largest school system. The presumed front-runner is former investment banker and philanthropist Austin Beutner, but interim Supt. Vivian Ekchian and former Baltimore Supt. Andres Alonso also are in the running.
Most district insiders appear to be rooting for Ekchian, who has spent her entire career in education within the school system. After her 10 years as a teacher, her roles have included head of human resources, chief labor negotiator and regional administrator for campuses in the west San Fernando Valley. She’s managed the district since September, when then-Supt. Michelle King went on medical leave and chose Ekchian to fill in for her. King, who is battling cancer, never returned and announced her retirement in January.
Numerous influential civic leaders have urged — and pressured — the board to select Beutner. Also lending their weight have been advocates for charter schools, which are independently operated, growing in number and competing for students with district-operated campuses. Four of the seven board members — enough to control the outcome — were elected with major financial support from charter supporters.
Apr. 20, 2018, 5:05 a.m.
Cal State, the nation’s largest public university system, will no longer consider a plan to raise tuition for the 2018-19 academic year, Chancellor Timothy P. White announced Friday.