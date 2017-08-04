Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:
- Under fire for rescinding the admission of about 500 students, UC Irvine said it would readmit those who were notified of paperwork problems such as transcripts sent late but maintained good grades senior year.
- The Department of Justice signaled it would investigate race-based affirmative action policies at at least one college.
Cal State's changing course, UC Irvine's reversal, last-minute LAUSD donations: What's new in education
|Joy Resmovits
In and around Los Angeles:
- New fundraising numbers show philanthropist Eli Broad and others made big last-minute donations to help win a charter-backed majority on the L.A. school board.
In California:
- Cal State, the nation's largest public university system, will stop requiring freshmen to take standardized placement exams and noncredit remedial courses.
- After facing intense criticism, UC Irvine said it would readmit freshmen whose admission offers were withdrawn for transcript problems.
- Advocates are trying to reverse a California housing regulation that they argue uproots the children of migrant farmworkers.
Nationwide:
- A Department of Justice personnel posting that sought attorneys to investigate affirmative action policies sent shock waves through the nation's civil rights groups.
- The DOJ posting pertained to a 2015 complaint Asian American groups filed about Harvard University.