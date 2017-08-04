LOCAL Education

Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:

  • Under fire for rescinding the admission of about 500 students, UC Irvine said it would readmit those who were notified of paperwork problems such as transcripts sent late but maintained good grades senior year.
  • The Department of Justice signaled it would investigate race-based affirmative action policies at at least one college.
California State UniversityCharter SchoolsHigher EducationK-12LAUSDUniversity of California

Cal State's changing course, UC Irvine's reversal, last-minute LAUSD donations: What's new in education

Joy Resmovits
UC Irvine None
UC Irvine

In and around Los Angeles:

  • New fundraising numbers show philanthropist Eli Broad and others made big last-minute donations to help win a charter-backed majority on the L.A. school board.

In California:

  • Cal State, the nation's largest public university system, will stop requiring freshmen to take standardized placement exams and noncredit remedial courses.
  • After facing intense criticism, UC Irvine said it would readmit freshmen whose admission offers were withdrawn for transcript problems.
  • Advocates are trying to reverse a California housing regulation that they argue uproots the children of migrant farmworkers.

Nationwide:

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
EDITION: California | U.S. & World
84°