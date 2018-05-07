Campus strikes, housing at People's Park, prom time for Parkland: What's new in education

(Phalaen Chang)

At the beginning of lunch one day late last month, Duarte High School, Northview Middle School, and California School of the Arts-San Gabriel Valley were advised by the Los Angeles’ Sheriff’s Department to go into lockdown mode due to police activity in the immediate area.

Phalaen Chang, a junior at the California School of the Arts, wrote a series of notes on her iPhone while she sat in a room with her classmates.

By the time the lockdown ended an hour later, she wrote, she knew which of her friends would “hold open the door for others,” “be the ones calming others down,” “be the ones barricading the doors.” She knew “that all of them have the potential to be such strong people.”