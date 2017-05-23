LOCAL Education

Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest

  • California State University’s Board of Trustees are meeting Tuesday and Wednesday to discuss graduation rates, executive compensation and the budget shortfall.
  • The L.A. Unified Board of Education's curriculum and special education committees are also meeting today.


Higher Education

Chapman awards honorary degree to mom who attended every class with quadriplegic son

Associated Press
(Los Angeles Times)
(Los Angeles Times)

Chapman University has awarded an honorary degree to the mother of a quadriplegic student after she attended every class with him and took his notes while he pursued his master’s degree in business administration.

Judy O'Connor, a retired elementary school teacher, pushed her son, Marty, in his wheelchair for him to receive his degree during commencement Saturday in Orange.

Then a choked-up graduation announcer said the school's faculty, administrators and board of trustees had decided to give her an MBA. The idea for the surprise honorary degree came from her son.

Read more

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
70°