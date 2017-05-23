Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest
- California State University’s Board of Trustees are meeting Tuesday and Wednesday to discuss graduation rates, executive compensation and the budget shortfall.
- The L.A. Unified Board of Education's curriculum and special education committees are also meeting today.
Chapman awards honorary degree to mom who attended every class with quadriplegic son
|Associated Press
Chapman University has awarded an honorary degree to the mother of a quadriplegic student after she attended every class with him and took his notes while he pursued his master’s degree in business administration.
Judy O'Connor, a retired elementary school teacher, pushed her son, Marty, in his wheelchair for him to receive his degree during commencement Saturday in Orange.
Then a choked-up graduation announcer said the school's faculty, administrators and board of trustees had decided to give her an MBA. The idea for the surprise honorary degree came from her son.