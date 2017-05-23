Chapman awards honorary degree to mom who attended every class with quadriplegic son

Chapman University has awarded an honorary degree to the mother of a quadriplegic student after she attended every class with him and took his notes while he pursued his master’s degree in business administration.

Judy O'Connor, a retired elementary school teacher, pushed her son, Marty, in his wheelchair for him to receive his degree during commencement Saturday in Orange.

Then a choked-up graduation announcer said the school's faculty, administrators and board of trustees had decided to give her an MBA. The idea for the surprise honorary degree came from her son.