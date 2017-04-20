College libraries with fewer books, Coulter canceled, school board votes: What's new in education

At Moffitt Library, individual study carrels come with their own lights and outlets

In and around Los Angeles:

The L.A. school board voted to ban McTeacher's Nights and endorsed several charter school accountability bills.

Charter school parents, students and staff turned out to oppose those endorsements.

In California:

Worried about violence, UC Berkeley canceled a planned appearance of conservative commentator Ann Coulter.

Libraries are 4,000 years old, but the digital revolution is changing them fast on college campuses.

A Fresno State professor was placed on leave after he tweeted that "Trump must hang."

Nationwide:

Former U.S. Secretary of Education John King Jr. says the Trump administration is retreating from the department's mission of promoting equity.

Current Education Secretary Betsy DeVos is joining union leader Randi Weingarten on a visit to a public school in rural Ohio on Thursday.

