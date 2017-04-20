LOCAL Education

  • UC Berkeley officials canceled conservative commentator Ann Coulter's upcoming appearance, citing safety reasons.
  • Sixty-six percent of California's public-school parents support private school vouchers, according to a survey.
College libraries with fewer books, Coulter canceled, school board votes: What's new in education

Joy Resmovits
At Moffitt Library, individual study carrels come with their own lights and outlets (David Butow / For The Times)
  • Former U.S. Secretary of Education John King Jr. says the Trump administration is retreating from the department's mission of promoting equity.
  • Current Education Secretary Betsy DeVos is joining union leader Randi Weingarten on a visit to a public school in rural Ohio on Thursday.

