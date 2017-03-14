Two departing officials of the Los Angeles Unified School District made the most of their swan songs Tuesday.

Chief Financial Officer Megan Reilly warned of a financial precipice if the nation's second-largest school district failed to trim spending. Outgoing board member Monica Ratliff blasted the city utility over its bills to the district, then castigated district staff for not yet solving a problem at a local elementary school.

Reilly is stepping down after a decade to accept a similar job with the Santa Clara County Office of Education.

She said L.A. Unified still has not reduced staff enough to correspond with a decline in enrollment.

"Protecting the school site should be first and foremost in our mind,” she told the Los Angeles Board of Education. "Where would you spend your next dollar — in the classroom or someplace else?”

"You can do anything you want with $8 billion that your mind can imagine," she said, referring to the district budget. "But you cannot do everything.”