Disappearing chicken, cloning schools, San Bernardino's 8-year-old shooting victim: What's new in education today

In and around Los Angeles:

L.A. Unified took a stand — and chicken all but disappeared from school menus.

A private effort to reshape public education in L.A. gives two public schools money to clone themselves.

In California:

He was 8. He had a rare genetic disorder and an enormous smile. Read the story of Jonathan Martinez, who was fatally shot in his San Bernardino classroom.

Berkeley College Republicans invite Ann Coulter to speak — and hope for a calmer response than they got with their last big-name guest.

In the nation:

Free college tuition sounds great, says a former Obama advisor — but plans need careful implementation.

America needs new tools to track the technology, jobs and skills arriving with the growth of artificial intelligence and automation, says an expert panel. It's key to shaping the education of the future.

Learn how an award-winning teacher struggled with depression and addiction and pulled his way out.

