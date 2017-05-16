Early returns favor L.A. school board candidates backed by charter supporters

Early returns favored candidates backed by charter school supporters in two pivotal contests for the Los Angeles Board of Education.

The first round of results contain only vote-by-mail ballots, but increasing numbers of voters are using this process and large early leads can be difficult to overcome.

That calculus is good news for challenger Nick Melvoin in District 4, which stretches from the Westside to the west San Fernando Valley. The vote-by-mail tally for him was 18,464 votes, 60.2%. School board President Steve Zimmer had 12,227 votes, 39.8%.

Charter advocates supported Melvoin; unions supported Zimmer.

In the east Valley, District 6, charter-backed Kelly Gonez was in first with 6,985 votes, 52%. Union-backed Imelda Padilla had 6,432 votes, 47.9%.

They are running to fill a seat that opened up when Monica Ratliff chose not to run for reelection.