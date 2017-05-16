Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest
- Today's the day for voting in the runoff elections for the L.A. Unified school board races. Here's what the candidates have to say.
- Learn more about why the election matters: It could create the first ever majority for charter school supporters on the board.
Early returns favor L.A. school board candidates backed by charter supporters
|Howard Blume
Early returns favored candidates backed by charter school supporters in two pivotal contests for the Los Angeles Board of Education.
The first round of results contain only vote-by-mail ballots, but increasing numbers of voters are using this process and large early leads can be difficult to overcome.
That calculus is good news for challenger Nick Melvoin in District 4, which stretches from the Westside to the west San Fernando Valley. The vote-by-mail tally for him was 18,464 votes, 60.2%. School board President Steve Zimmer had 12,227 votes, 39.8%.
Charter advocates supported Melvoin; unions supported Zimmer.
In the east Valley, District 6, charter-backed Kelly Gonez was in first with 6,985 votes, 52%. Union-backed Imelda Padilla had 6,432 votes, 47.9%.
They are running to fill a seat that opened up when Monica Ratliff chose not to run for reelection.