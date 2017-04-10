BREAKING NEWS
Shooting reported at San Bernardino elementary school
Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:

  • Newly confirmed Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch will soon hear arguments in a case that involves public funding of religious schools.
  • Politicians and civil rights leaders rallied around ending child poverty.
Fighting child poverty, Gorsuch's schools test and transitional kindergarten trends: What's new in education today

Joy Resmovits
U.S. Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) speaks at a rally pushing a California Assembly bill aimed at reducing child poverty in the state (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
In and around Los Angeles:

  • A demonstration at Claremont McKenna College was among the latest nationwide to impede the appearance of a conservative speaker.
  • Politicians and advocates rallied to push a California Assembly bill that seeks to cut in half the percentage of children in the state living below the poverty line by fiscal year 2039.

In California:

Nationwide:

  • Newly confirmed U.S. Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch will soon hear a case on the limits of public funding for religious schools.
  • States have filed lawsuits that accuse lender Navient of preying on college students.

