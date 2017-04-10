Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:
- Newly confirmed Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch will soon hear arguments in a case that involves public funding of religious schools.
- Politicians and civil rights leaders rallied around ending child poverty.
Fighting child poverty, Gorsuch's schools test and transitional kindergarten trends: What's new in education today
|Joy Resmovits
In and around Los Angeles:
- A demonstration at Claremont McKenna College was among the latest nationwide to impede the appearance of a conservative speaker.
- Politicians and advocates rallied to push a California Assembly bill that seeks to cut in half the percentage of children in the state living below the poverty line by fiscal year 2039.
In California:
- Only a few of the state's biggest districts are using a state law that lets them enroll more 4-year-olds in transitional kindergarten.
- The California Department of Education is reorganizing its staff into teams.
Nationwide: