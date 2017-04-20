Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest
- UC Berkeley officials canceled conservative commentator Ann Coulter's upcoming appearance, citing safety reasons.
- Sixty-six percent of California's public-school parents support private school vouchers, according to a survey.
Fresno State professor placed on leave after tweeting 'Trump must hang'
|Melissa Etehad
A history professor at Fresno State University has been placed on paid leave after writing on Twitter that President Trump “must hang” to save American democracy.
Fresno State President Joseph Castro announced Monday that Lars Maischak has agreed to go on paid leave for the rest of spring semester. The professor posted the tweet in late February.