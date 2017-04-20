LOCAL Education

Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest

  • UC Berkeley officials canceled conservative commentator Ann Coulter's upcoming appearance, citing safety reasons.
  • Sixty-six percent of California's public-school parents support private school vouchers, according to a survey.
Higher Education

Fresno State professor placed on leave after tweeting 'Trump must hang'

Melissa Etehad
(Fresno State)
(Fresno State)

A history professor at Fresno State University has been placed on paid leave after writing on Twitter that President Trump “must hang” to save American democracy.

Fresno State President Joseph Castro announced Monday that Lars Maischak has agreed to go on paid leave for the rest of spring semester. The professor posted the tweet in late February.

Read more

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
60°