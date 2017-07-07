Happy Friday: Watch these middle school girls perform 'Hamilton'

If you can't pay hundreds of dollars to see "Hamilton," don't fret. A group of students at Pacoima Middle School has you covered.

The Pacoima Singers performed the song "My Shot" from the hit Broadway show on Thursday during the swearing-in ceremony for their district's new L.A. Unified school board member, Kelly Gonez.

And in a twist that none of the professional "Hamilton" productions have managed to achieve, girls played every founding father — except for the play's namesake.