Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:
Happy Friday: Watch these middle school girls perform 'Hamilton'
|Sonali Kohli
If you can't pay hundreds of dollars to see "Hamilton," don't fret. A group of students at Pacoima Middle School has you covered.
The Pacoima Singers performed the song "My Shot" from the hit Broadway show on Thursday during the swearing-in ceremony for their district's new L.A. Unified school board member, Kelly Gonez.
And in a twist that none of the professional "Hamilton" productions have managed to achieve, girls played every founding father — except for the play's namesake.
"Hamilton" creator Lin-Manuel Miranda said in 2015 that he expected and looked forward to seeing girls play the founding fathers in high school, and a Philadelphia casting call for the parts of George Washington and Aaron Burr was open to women last year.