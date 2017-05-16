Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest
- Today's the day for voting in the runoff elections for the L.A. Unified school board races. Here's what the candidates have to say.
- Learn more about why the election matters: It could create the first ever majority for charter school supporters on the board.
Highlights from Nick Melvoin's election night speech
|Joy Resmovits
At around 10:30 p.m., Nick Melvoin stood in front of a screen projecting election results and gave his first speech of the evening.
As he spoke, he was surrounded by cameras, and well-wishers yelled his name. Local TV reporters had come and left, saying they planned to come back for a live shot later.
Melvoin's opponent for an L.A. school board seat in District 4, Steve Zimmer, had pretty much conceded that he'd lost the race -- though he hadn't called Melvoin to say so.
Still, Melvoin spoke with caution about what appeared to be his victory because most election-day votes hadn't yet been counted.
Here are some highlights from his remarks:
- "I heard that Steve Zimmer has conceded, but elections are won by votes," he said. And: "Who thought the coolest I'd ever feel was at a school board election?"
- He thanked the moms in the room: "We've awoken a sleeping giant. Whatever happens tonight, it's not going back to sleep."
- He said he was just a "conduit" of a great desire for change in L.A. "I'm just the only one who was crazy enough to put my name on the ballot."