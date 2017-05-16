LOCAL Education

Highlights from Nick Melvoin's election night speech

Joy Resmovits

At around 10:30 p.m., Nick Melvoin stood in front of a screen projecting election results and gave his first speech of the evening.

As he spoke, he was surrounded by cameras, and well-wishers yelled his name. Local TV reporters had come and left, saying they planned to come back for a live shot later.

Melvoin's opponent for an L.A. school board seat in District 4, Steve Zimmer, had pretty much conceded that he'd lost the race -- though he hadn't called Melvoin to say so.

Still, Melvoin spoke with caution about what appeared to be his victory because most election-day votes hadn't yet been counted.

Here are some highlights from his remarks:

  • "I heard that Steve Zimmer has conceded, but elections are won by votes," he said. And:  "Who thought the coolest I'd ever feel was at a school board election?"
  • He thanked the moms in the room: "We've awoken a sleeping giant. Whatever happens tonight, it's not going back to sleep."
  • He said he was just a "conduit" of a great desire for change in L.A. "I'm just the only one who was crazy enough to put my name on the ballot."

Latest updates

