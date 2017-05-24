Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest
- President Trump's budget proposal would cut education funding, but boost charter schools and promote school vouchers.
- CalState trustees struggle with a budget shortfall amid their effort to increase the system's graduation rates.
How #TrumpBudget cuts school funding, a new LAUSD board president, Cal State budget shortfall: What's new in education
|Joy Resmovits
In and around Los Angeles:
- Cal State trustees met Tuesday to tackle a tight budget.
- Could Ref Rodriguez be the next president of the L.A. Unified Board of Education?
In California:
- California's colleges hail the return of year-round Pell grants.
- Sacramento Unified's new superintendent is a data-loving education reformer.
Nationwide:
- What you need to know about how Trump's budget affects public schools and their students.
- An elite New Hampshire boarding school named 13 faculty members who had been involved in sexual misconduct.