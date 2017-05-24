LOCAL Education

Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest

How #TrumpBudget cuts school funding, a new LAUSD board president, Cal State budget shortfall: What's new in education

Joy Resmovits
(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
In and around Los Angeles:

  • Cal State trustees met Tuesday to tackle a tight budget.
  • Could Ref Rodriguez be the next president of the L.A. Unified Board of Education?

In California:

Nationwide:

  • What you need to know about how Trump's budget affects public schools and their students.
  • An elite New Hampshire boarding school named 13 faculty members who had been involved in sexual misconduct.

