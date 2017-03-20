LOCAL Education

Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:

Huntington Park's charter school fight, inside DeVos' department, special education resolution: What's new in education

Joy Resmovits
Charter school supporters participate in a rally in front of Huntington Park City Hall. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
In and around Los Angeles:

  • Norovirus continues to sicken Santa Monica students
  • How L.A. Unified is explaining the California School Dashboard to school board members
  • Charter schools association files a lawsuit to set aside Huntington Park's moratorium

In California:

Nationwide:

  • Maryland looks at the record of a recovery school as it tries to address an opioid crisis
  • People are asking questions about a Betsy DeVos hire
  • The Trump Education Department is off to a slow start, Education Week found

Latest updates

