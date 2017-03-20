Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:
- The new school ratings have something a little in common with golf.
- Santa Monica Schools continue to face a norovirus outbreak.
Huntington Park's charter school fight, inside DeVos' department, special education resolution: What's new in education
|Joy Resmovits
In and around Los Angeles:
- Norovirus continues to sicken Santa Monica students
- How L.A. Unified is explaining the California School Dashboard to school board members
- Charter schools association files a lawsuit to set aside Huntington Park's moratorium
In California:
- What the new school ratings have to do with golf
- Resolution is near in a two-decade-old case about monitoring special education
Nationwide:
- Maryland looks at the record of a recovery school as it tries to address an opioid crisis
- People are asking questions about a Betsy DeVos hire
- The Trump Education Department is off to a slow start, Education Week found