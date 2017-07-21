Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:
Inglewood Unified's new leader, DeVos' Twitter fight, Delaine Eastin's run: What's new in education
|Joy Resmovits
In and around Los Angeles:
- Thelma Meléndez de Santa Ana is leaving as the L.A. Unified School District's head of educational services to become the state administrator of the Inglewood Unified School District.
- USC's current medical school dean criticized his predecessor's alleged behavior.
In California:
- Former state schools chief Delaine Eastin faces long odds in her run for governor.
- The state wants to use light-handed rebukes — including, in some cases, just adding an icon on a report card — to ding schools whose students don't all participate in standardized tests.
- A guide to charter schools in California.
Nationwide:
- Betsy DeVos engaged in a Twitter fight with a teachers union.
- Requests by the New York City Administration for Children's Services to remove children from their parents' custody have increased significantly.