Inglewood Unified's new leader, DeVos' Twitter fight, Delaine Eastin's run: What's new in education

Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:

  • USC's medical school dean called his predecessor's alleged actions "horrible and despicable."
  • Former state schools chief Delaine Eastin has been out of the public eye since 2003. Now, she's running for governor.
Delaine Eastin (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
  • Thelma Meléndez de Santa Ana is leaving as the L.A. Unified School District's head of educational services to become the state administrator of the Inglewood Unified School District.
  • USC's current medical school dean criticized his predecessor's alleged behavior.

  • Former state schools chief Delaine Eastin faces long odds in her run for governor.
  • The state wants to use light-handed rebukes — including, in some cases, just adding an icon on a report card — to ding schools whose students don't all participate in standardized tests.
