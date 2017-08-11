King's pep rally, teaching the solar eclipse, food guru charged: What's new in education

Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:
- In her back-to-school speech to administrators Tuesday, King made frequent mention of her goal of 100% graduation.
- Former L.A. Unified food services director David Binkle, who was hailed for revolutionizing school nutrition, has been charged with embezzlement, conflict of interest and other crimes.
|Joy Resmovits
In and around Los Angeles:
- In advance of next week's first day of school, L.A. Unified Supt. Michelle King held a pep rally for administrators and pushed her goal of 100% graduation.
- L.A. Unified's food guru has been charged with embezzlement.
In California:
- How schools are teaching social and emotional skills after classes and during the summer.
- The solar eclipse coincides with back to school, and teachers are turning it into a science class.
Nationwide:
- Betsy DeVos is at the center of a debate over how colleges and school districts should handle sexual assault allegations.
- About 1 in 10 Indiana private schools that get state voucher money posts language suggesting or saying that LGBT students are not welcome.