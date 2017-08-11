LOCAL Education

Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:

  • In her back-to-school speech to administrators Tuesday, King made frequent mention of her goal of 100% graduation.
  • Former L.A. Unified food services director David Binkle, who was hailed for revolutionizing school nutrition, has been charged with embezzlement, conflict of interest and other crimes.
King's pep rally, teaching the solar eclipse, food guru charged: What's new in education

Joy Resmovits
