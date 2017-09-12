Under scrutiny from federal and L.A. Unified investigators, a group of Los Angeles charter schools is splitting from its parent organization and one of its longtime leaders.

At a meeting of the Los Angeles Unified school board on Tuesday, Celerity Educational Group CEO Grace Canada announced that she is stepping down. According to the group's lawyer, Celerity has also ended its contracts with Celerity Global Development and will no longer be paying management fees to the organization.

“I just want to convey the big picture here — it is a new day at Celerity,” Canada said. She did not say when she planned to leave the organization.

Recent moves by the Celerity Educational Group to distance itself from its founder, Vielka McFarlane, and the web of nonprofit groups and for-profit companies she created, have come in response to two ongoing investigations. One is led by the inspector general of L.A. Unified, who has been looking into allegations of misuse of public funds, and the other by federal agencies, including the U.S. Department of Education.

No one at Celerity, including McFarlane, has been charged with a crime related to the schools’ operations.

The Celerity schools have also lost their accreditation from the Western Assn. of Schools and Colleges, commonly known by its acronym WASC. The organization pulled its approval from the schools in response to concerns over their governance and fiscal management.

The Celerity Educational Group's relationship with Celerity Global has been particularly worrying to investigators.

Over the years, with McFarlane as its CEO, Celerity Global took in millions of dollars in management fees from Celerity’s schools. But Global wasn’t just supporting the schools. It also had the power to control Celerity Educational and could appoint and remove the school network’s board members.

That authority is gone, according to Maurice Suh of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, who has been representing Celerity while it remains under investigation.

“CEG has no corporate relationship with Global as of May 31, 2017,” Suh wrote in an email, adding that contracts between the two groups would end on Oct. 1.

To replace Global, the Celerity Educational Group solicited bids for public relations and back-office management services, among others. But in the end, it hired three of the four companies that Global had been using, according to Suh.

As for Canada’s departure, Suh said: “CEG believed it was also a good time to introduce new leadership.”

L.A. Unified board members unanimously approved of the changes Tuesday. Several members said they remained concerned about the Celerity group and would likely have more questions when its schools come up for renewal.

“I really think this is oversight at its best,” said board member Nick Melvoin, adding, “I think we should continue to flex our muscles as a board and as a district.”