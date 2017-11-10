LOCAL Education

Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:

  • Charter schools in L.A. got some, but not all, of the rule changes they wanted from the district.
  • Cal State trustees took a public stand on standing up for "Dreamers."
Money for tutoring, a deal to ease transfers, new textbooks: What's new in education

Joy Resmovits
(Christina House / Los Angeles Times)
In and around Los Angeles:

  • Los Angeles will receive an $11.2-million grant from the U.S. Department of Education for tutoring and summer school.
  • The L.A. Community College District signed an agreement with Loyola Marymount University to encourage more transfers and curricular continuity.

In California:

  • The state's public colleges are trying to fix the transfer process.
  • Hundreds of people spoke out before the Board of Education voted to approve new textbooks to satisfy the state's history social science guidelines.

Nationwide:

  • Private colleges are expected to outpace public universities in tuition revenue growth for the first time in a decade.
  • After some pushback, schools in Spokane, Wash., will not use Planned Parenthood's sex education curriculum.

