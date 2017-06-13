Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:
- L.A. Unified Superintendent Michelle King is expected to present her budget proposal at a board meeting today. Here's what you need to know about her plan.
- More than a decade after losing its accreditation, Compton College is one step away from winning back its full standing.
L.A. Unified's budget, combating 'summer slide,' Megyn Kelly and Sandy Hook: what's new in education
|Joy Resmovits
Happy Tuesday. A quick programming note: you can expect us to slow down a bit during the summer months. But we'll be back at full speed by the time school is in session.
In and around Los Angeles:
- L.A. Unified is kicking off the process for approving its budget. Here are five things you need to know.
- How to keep your children busy and combat "summer slide."
In California:
- The state's latest proposed budget would give schools money earlier than first proposed.
- State schools chief candidate Marshall Tuck is just one charter school supporter who wants to ban for-profit charter schools.
Nationwide:
- Parents of students who died in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre told Megyn Kelly she can no longer host their gala because of her planned interview with Alex Jones, who has called the school shooting a hoax.
- A nonprofit is suing the Education Department to try to force release of information on investigations of campus sexual assault.