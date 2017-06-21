Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:
- L.A. Unified's budget proposal includes 120 layoffs and 180 job reassignments. No teachers are targeted.
- Students and Jewish community members are alleging that San Francisco State University has long cultivated a hostile environment in which Jewish students "regularly text their friends to describe potential safety issues.”
L.A. Unified's new budget, a scholarship from Beyoncé, San Francisco State lawsuit: What's new in education
|Joy Resmovits
In and around Los Angeles:
- L.A. Unified's budget proposed laying off over 120 staffers, including librarians and administrators.
- The L.A. Unified board approved those layoffs as part of its $7.5-billion budget on Tuesday.
In California:
- Jewish students and community members are suing San Francisco State University for allegedly cultivating an environment that is hostile to them.
- A breakdown of education spending in the newly approved state budget.
Nationwide:
- Each year, guns kill over 1,000 children in America, according to a new report.
- What happened when a valedictorian went rogue.
- An aspiring music therapist got a scholarship from Beyoncé.