Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:

  • Los Angeles Unified's school board swore in its two new members yesterday. Its actions show that a majority friendly to charter schools has taken over.
  • The University of California system is poised to enroll 2,500 new California students this fall.
L.A. Unified's new board, a school funding settlement, UCLA's 2017 admission numbers: What's new in education today

Joy Resmovits
New Los Angeles school board member Kelly Gonez is congratulated by her husband, Manuel, who helped swear her in at the Cortines School of Visual and Performing Arts. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
In and around Los Angeles:

  • The first meeting of L.A. Unified's newly configured school board showed that a charter-school backed majority is poised to form a voting bloc.
  • The district settled a lawsuit that could redirect money to L.A.'s neediest schools over the next three years.

In California:

  • The UC system is set to enroll 2,500 more Californians this fall, a target pledged to state lawmakers.
  • How some school districts are helping students catch up on math.

Nationwide:

  • Eighteen states — including California — are suing Betsy DeVos over her decision to roll back rules that would have protected students from being ripped off by for-profit colleges.
  • Do fidget spinners ease or exacerbate math anxiety?

