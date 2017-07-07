Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:
L.A. Unified's new board, a school funding settlement, UCLA's 2017 admission numbers: What's new in education today
|Joy Resmovits
In and around Los Angeles:
- The first meeting of L.A. Unified's newly configured school board showed that a charter-school backed majority is poised to form a voting bloc.
- The district settled a lawsuit that could redirect money to L.A.'s neediest schools over the next three years.
In California:
- The UC system is set to enroll 2,500 more Californians this fall, a target pledged to state lawmakers.
- How some school districts are helping students catch up on math.
Nationwide:
- Eighteen states — including California — are suing Betsy DeVos over her decision to roll back rules that would have protected students from being ripped off by for-profit colleges.
- Do fidget spinners ease or exacerbate math anxiety?