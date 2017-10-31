LOCAL Education

Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:

  • The L.A. Unified School District has not offered details about why Supt. Michelle King will be out on medical leave until January. It's an unsettling time for the district.
  • How do you prepare children for disasters before they happen and give them the help they need in the aftermath? We have tips.
L.A. Unified says PUC Schools should have unearthed alleged Ref Rodriguez conflict three years ago

Howard Blume
(Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)
The leaders of a local charter school network are under fire from the Los Angeles Unified School District for failing to uncover and report conflict-of-interest allegations against school board member Ref Rodriguez three years ago.

The district has sent Partnerships to Uplift Communities, or PUC Schools, a sternly worded Notice to Cure, demanding that school administrators explain why it took so long to come up with and report its allegations that Rodriguez, its co-founder, authorized and signed $265,000 in checks to a nonprofit organization under his control.

