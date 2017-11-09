Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:
Last day for school choice, a private-school tax break, advocating for 'Dreamers': What's new in education
|Joy Resmovits
In and around Los Angeles:
- Today is the last day to apply for school-choice programs within L.A. Unified.
- A new accredited culinary school will open in Pasadena next year.
In California:
- Cal State's trustees passed a resolution encouraging the CSU community to advocate for all their "Dreamers" — students, faculty and staff.
- The State Board of Education voted to change the way it interprets test scores on the California Dashboard, its new education rating tool.
Nationwide:
- Betsy DeVos visited schools in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
- The Republican tax bill includes a big break for parents sending their kids to private schools — if they are wealthy enough to put aside large amounts of money in advance.