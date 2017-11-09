LOCAL Education

Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:

  • Charter schools in L.A. got some, but not all, of the rule changes they wanted from the district.
  • Cal State trustees took a public stand on standing up for "Dreamers."
Last day for school choice, a private-school tax break, advocating for 'Dreamers': What's new in education

Joy Resmovits
With no running water, children bathe at a fire hydrant in San Juan, Puerto Rico. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)
In and around Los Angeles:

  • Today is the last day to apply for school-choice programs within L.A. Unified.
  • A new accredited culinary school will open in Pasadena next year.

In California:

  • Cal State's trustees passed a resolution encouraging the CSU community to advocate for all their "Dreamers" — students, faculty and staff.
  • The State Board of Education voted to change the way it interprets test scores on the California Dashboard, its new education rating tool.

Nationwide:

  • Betsy DeVos visited schools in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
  • The Republican tax bill includes a big break for parents sending their kids to private schools — if they are wealthy enough to put aside large amounts of money in advance.

Latest updates

