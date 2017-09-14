Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:
- L.A. school board Ref Rodriguez faces three felony counts of conspiracy, perjury, and procuring and offering a false or forged instrument, among other charges.
- An L.A. County public school district found a new way to boost sagging enrollment: Count students attending Catholic school.
L.A. school board president charged, Burbank dress code complaints, Cal State chancellor's trip: What's new in education
|Joy Resmovits
In and around Los Angeles:
- The district settled its lawsuits with fired teacher Rafe Esquith.
- Some Burbank Unified high school students are protesting the dress code, saying that it's sexist against girls.
In California:
- California State University's chancellor flew to Washington this week to protect DACA.
Nationwide: