Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:

  • L.A. school board Ref Rodriguez faces three felony counts of conspiracy, perjury, and procuring and offering a false or forged instrument, among other charges.
  • An L.A. County public school district found a new way to boost sagging enrollment: Count students attending Catholic school.
L.A. school board president charged, Burbank dress code complaints, Cal State chancellor's trip: What's new in education

Joy Resmovits
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
In and around Los Angeles:

  • L.A. Unified board president Ref Rodriguez faces felony charges over campaign contributions.
  • The district settled its lawsuits with fired teacher Rafe Esquith.
  • Some Burbank Unified high school students are protesting the dress code, saying that it's sexist against girls.

In California:

Nationwide:

  • A school shooting in near Spokane, Wash., killed one student and wounded three others.
  • After more than 20 years, Newark, N.J., is now in charge of its own schools.

Latest updates

