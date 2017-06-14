Michelle King's longer contract, saved middle class scholarships: What's new in education

Quick programming note: You can expect us to slow down a bit during the summer months. But we'll be back at full speed by the time school is in session.

In and around Los Angeles:

Advocates rallied outside a Los Angeles Unified Board of Education meeting to convince the district to allocate more money for high-needs students.

In closed session, the board — which is about to get two new members — extended the contract of L.A. Unified Supt. Michelle King.

The school board also voted to get going on a unified online enrollment system.

In California:

The state Legislature kept alive the Middle Class Scholarship Program that Gov. Jerry Brown had sought to end.

Nationwide: