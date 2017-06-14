Michelle King's longer contract, saved middle class scholarships: What's new in education

Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:
- The L.A. Unified board voted to extend Michelle King's contract before two seats turn over. The superintendent now has the job until at least 2020. Only Monica Garcia voted against the move.
- L.A. Unified is moving closer to creating a simplified school enrollment portal.
In and around Los Angeles:
- Advocates rallied outside a Los Angeles Unified Board of Education meeting to convince the district to allocate more money for high-needs students.
- In closed session, the board — which is about to get two new members — extended the contract of L.A. Unified Supt. Michelle King.
- The school board also voted to get going on a unified online enrollment system.
In California:
- The state Legislature kept alive the Middle Class Scholarship Program that Gov. Jerry Brown had sought to end.
Nationwide:
