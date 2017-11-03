LOCAL Education

Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:

L.A. Unified's charter showdown, wooing new teachers, tax plan's higher-education hits: What's new in education

Joy Resmovits
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

In and around Los Angeles:

  • L.A. school district officials will recommend the closure of 10 charter schools that refuse to comply with district rules.
  • The school district is informing families about options for health insurance coverage.

In California:

  • Cal State faculty have protested the pace at which administrators plan to implement major reforms, including eliminating non-credit remedial education. However, a compromise may be in the offing. 
  • The Natomas Unified School District in Northern California is trying to woo new teachers with bonus pay and free use of Macbooks.

Nationwide:

  • Three deadly attacks, including the highly publicized one this week, have occurred near New York's Stuyvesant High School. One teacher recalls them all, including the first, when she was a Stuyvesant senior.
  • Among the House Republicans' proposed tax changes affecting higher education: an end to the tax deduction for student loan interest.

