Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:
- A new study found that Oakland's charter schools have received less public funding than Oakland’s traditional public schools, but that traditional schools have had a more challenging student population.
- African American students at UC Riverside graduate at rates similar to those of whites and Latinos and just below Asian Americans.
LAUSD's newest goal, new charter school research, the mayoral control debate: What's new in education
|Joy Resmovits
In and around Los Angeles:
- L.A. Unified set a new goal for graduation: "biliteracy for all."
- The district is also stepping up its training to help teachers reach students with dyslexia.
- The parents of a 14-year-old shot and killed by police in Boyle Heights are suing the city and the officer over their civil rights.
In California:
- A new study gives ammunition to both the supporters and critics of charter schools.
- Will districts get to be "innovation zones" under the state's new school accountability plan? Early signs say probably not.
Nationwide: