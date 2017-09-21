LOCAL Education

Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:

California State UniversityCharter SchoolsHigher EducationK-12LAUSD

Lennox investigation, Rodriguez opinions, Redlands Unified sued: What's new in education

Sonali Kohli and
Joy Resmovits
St. John Chrysostom Catholic School in Inglewood (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)
St. John Chrysostom Catholic School in Inglewood (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)

In and around Los Angeles:

  • L.A. County education officials are investigating a small public school district that has been enrolling Catholic school students.
  • The county's Board of Supervisors approved $3.9 million settlement in a civil rights lawsuit involving an assault on a minor in juvenile hall. 
  • A charter school advocate's opinion on Ref Rodriguez. The view of the teachers union.

In California:

  • Four former Redlands Unified students are suing the district, saying a teacher sexually harassed them — but they were told to keep quiet.
  • Cal State's trustees approved a 2.5% salary increase for the system's chancellor.

Nationwide and beyond:

  •  In Mexico City, the search continued for survivors in a three-story school that had collapsed, killing at least 25 people.
  • The U.S. Department of Education could be doing a better job keeping track of colleges' financial health, according to a new report from the federal Government Accountability Office.

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
EDITION: California | U.S. & World
69°