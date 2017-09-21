Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:
- Friends and foes of L.A. school board president Ref Rodriguez are puzzled about why he allegedly engaged in a campaign money-laundering scheme when he could have simply written himself a check.
- Rodriguez is stepping down from the role of president, but he'll stay on the school board.
Lennox investigation, Rodriguez opinions, Redlands Unified sued: What's new in education
|Sonali Kohli and Joy Resmovits
In and around Los Angeles:
- L.A. County education officials are investigating a small public school district that has been enrolling Catholic school students.
- The county's Board of Supervisors approved $3.9 million settlement in a civil rights lawsuit involving an assault on a minor in juvenile hall.
- A charter school advocate's opinion on Ref Rodriguez. The view of the teachers union.
In California:
- Four former Redlands Unified students are suing the district, saying a teacher sexually harassed them — but they were told to keep quiet.
- Cal State's trustees approved a 2.5% salary increase for the system's chancellor.
Nationwide and beyond:
- In Mexico City, the search continued for survivors in a three-story school that had collapsed, killing at least 25 people.
- The U.S. Department of Education could be doing a better job keeping track of colleges' financial health, according to a new report from the federal Government Accountability Office.