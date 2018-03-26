Listening to Parkland students, marching for gun control, what teachers want: What's new in education

Mar. 26, 2018, 10:20 a.m.
- K-12
- LAUSD
- school safety
In and around Los Angeles:
Thousands of demonstrators, including many students, protested gun violence at Saturday’s March for Our Lives.
Two Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students addressed L.A. high schoolers on Friday.
Mar. 26, 2018, 3:20 p.m.
Linda Oubré, a businesswoman and dean of the College of Business at San Francisco State University, will serve as Whittier College's 15th president starting in July, the school announced Monday.
She will be the first person of color to lead the liberal arts college.
Mar. 24, 2018, 6:35 p.m.
Joining demonstrators around the country, tens of thousands of Southern California residents enraged by the gun violence that has ravaged American schools and other public places flocked to downtown Los Angeles on Saturday to call for stricter gun control laws.
Under grey skies, demonstrators in L.A.'s March for Our Lives rally walked from Pershing Square to Grand Park, carrying handmade signs and banners that said, "Protect kids, not guns" and "I shouldn't be afraid to send my child to school."
Mar. 23, 2018, 5:05 p.m.
One day in February may have saved Mia Freeman's life. A second day changed it forever.
On Feb. 2, Mia's fourth-period class, which had been meeting in her high school's freshman building, was moved back to its original classroom space on another part of the campus.
Mar. 23, 2018, 4:25 p.m.
- Higher Education
More students applied to USC for next year’s class than ever before, the school announced Friday.
USC received 64,000 applications, up 14% from last year. Officials said it was the biggest increase in two decades, with the exception of the year the Common Application was introduced.
“We’ve never had a harder time selecting which applicants to put in the classroom,” Timothy Brunold, USC’s dean of admission, said in a statement.
Mar. 23, 2018, 5:00 a.m.
Josie Hahn, who attends Polytechnic High in Long Beach, is not a survivor of a school shooting. Neither is Sofia Lizardi of Venice High or Edna Chavez of Manual Arts. But all three seniors are part of a movement that found full voice after a 19-year-old wielding a semiautomatic rifle killed 17 at a high school in Parkland, Fla., last month.
On Saturday, these students and hundreds of thousands of others are expected to take part in at least 838 marches and other official and unofficial events worldwide in what organizers have called the March for Our Lives.
Mar. 22, 2018, 4:25 p.m.
Katherine Rosen, a pre-med student in her junior year at UCLA, was in chemistry lab when she knelt to put something in her desk drawer. A classmate came up behind her and stabbed her in her neck and chest.
She survived the life-threatening injuries, returned to school and sued UCLA for negligence, charging the campus was aware of her classmate's "dangerous propensities" and failed to warn and protect her.
Mar. 22, 2018, 11:24 a.m.
- Betsy DeVos
- Higher Education
- K-12
- California State University
- school safety
Mar. 21, 2018, 7:00 p.m.
When administrators invited Lynnette Zelezny, a budding psychology lecturer at Cal State Fresno, to apply for a tenure-track job, she was excited — but there was a catch.
She didn't have her doctorate yet, and tenure-track jobs required one. She was also a mother of three, and at the time, she said, there were no doctoral psychology programs in the Central Valley.
Mar. 20, 2018, 10:55 p.m.
A Pico Rivera teacher whose anti-military rant was caught on video and drew widespread condemnation has been terminated from his post, the school board president said.
El Rancho Unified School District voted unanimously Tuesday evening to fire Gregory Salcido, who taught history at his alma mater El Rancho High School, said Board of Education President Aurora Villon. He has 30 days to appeal the decision.