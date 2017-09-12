Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:
- An L.A. County public school district found a new way to boost sagging enrollment: Count students attending Catholic school.
- UC Berkeley is increasing police presence in advance of a visit from right-leaning talk show host Ben Shapiro.
Beyond graduation, another DACA lawsuit, back to school in Houston: What's new in education
In and around Los Angeles:
- A new L.A. school board member wants to see much more data on whether the city's students are being prepared for life after high school.
- The district is collecting the opinions of the students who attend the schools testing out a vegan lunch menu.
In California:
- California has filed a lawsuit, challenging the constitutionality of the Trump administration's decision to phase out DACA.
- A bill that would provide free menstrual products to low-income students at some California public schools heads to the governor's desk.
Nationwide:
- A multi-network television special spearheaded by Laurene Powell Jobs' group promoted the narrative that public schools haven't changed at all, but historians say that's not quite true.
- Houston's students went back to school Monday for the first time since Hurricane Harvey hit.