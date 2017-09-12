LOCAL Education

Beyond graduation, another DACA lawsuit, back to school in Houston: What's new in education

Joy Resmovits
California Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra at his confirmation hearing in January. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)
In and around Los Angeles:

  • A new L.A. school board member wants to see much more data on whether the city's students are being prepared for life after high school.
  • The district is collecting the opinions of the students who attend the schools testing out a vegan lunch menu.

In California:

  •  California has filed a lawsuit, challenging the constitutionality of the Trump administration's decision to phase out DACA.
  • A bill that would provide free menstrual products to low-income students at some California public schools heads to the governor's desk.

Nationwide:

  • A multi-network television special spearheaded by Laurene Powell Jobs' group promoted the narrative that public schools haven't changed at all, but historians say that's not quite true.
  • Houston's students went back to school Monday for the first time since Hurricane Harvey hit.

Latest updates

