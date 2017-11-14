LOCAL Education

Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:

Marlborough settlement, UC's generous aid, online sex ed: What's new in education

Joy Resmovits
(Fotolia / TNS)
(Fotolia / TNS)

In and around Los Angeles:

  • Marlborough, a prestigious all-girls school in Hancock Park, settled a case with a second former student who was sexually abused by her teacher.
  • L.A. Unified will decide whether to join a union effort to call for a major increase in state education funding.

In California:

  • Among top public universities, the University of California is the most generous when it comes to financial aid.
  • Community colleges are figuring out how they will pay for a state-mandated fee waiver for all first-time full-time students.

Nationwide:

Latest updates

