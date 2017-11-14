Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:
- So L.A. charters schools got some district rules changes. Our closeup look at what they were.
- Enrollment of new foreign students dips in the U.S., but California gets the largest share.
Marlborough settlement, UC's generous aid, online sex ed: What's new in education
|Joy Resmovits
In and around Los Angeles:
- Marlborough, a prestigious all-girls school in Hancock Park, settled a case with a second former student who was sexually abused by her teacher.
- L.A. Unified will decide whether to join a union effort to call for a major increase in state education funding.
In California:
- Among top public universities, the University of California is the most generous when it comes to financial aid.
- Community colleges are figuring out how they will pay for a state-mandated fee waiver for all first-time full-time students.
Nationwide:
- 10 more Penn State fraternity members have been charged in the hazing death of a pledge.
- A Utah lawmaker wants to give the state's students an alternative to classroom sex ed — in the form of an optional menu of online lessons.